3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lessened by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.