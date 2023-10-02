Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,624. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

