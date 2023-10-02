CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,481,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. 117,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

