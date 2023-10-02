Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic
Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %
MDT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 1,995,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.