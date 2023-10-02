Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

MDT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 1,995,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

