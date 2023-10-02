Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

