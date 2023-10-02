SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 12,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average volume of 4,501 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 1,671,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,154. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,107,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

