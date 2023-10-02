DHT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,636 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average volume of 1,247 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
DHT Trading Down 4.6 %
DHT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,133. DHT has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.16.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
DHT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
