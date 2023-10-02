DHT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,636 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average volume of 1,247 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT Trading Down 4.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,133. DHT has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.