Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,751 put options on the company. This is an increase of 585% compared to the typical daily volume of 839 put options.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 5.3 %

UNFI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $783.32 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.07. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,311,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

