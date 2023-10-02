Comparing Safety Shot (SHOT) & Its Competitors

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Safety Shot to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s competitors have a beta of 30.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -14.98% 8.95% -7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.75 Safety Shot Competitors $4.64 billion $329.49 million 30.93

Safety Shot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safety Shot and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 136 1103 1223 28 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Safety Shot’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Safety Shot competitors beat Safety Shot on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.