Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average volume of 11,840 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

