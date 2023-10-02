Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,339,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:JLL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,146. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.