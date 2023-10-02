Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,777. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

