Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,213. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $446.95. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,112,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.