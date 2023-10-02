Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:ED traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 792,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

