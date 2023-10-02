Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,352,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lear by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $133.09. 125,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,104. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.45.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

