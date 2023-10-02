Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 1,581,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

