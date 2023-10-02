Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $39.66. 8,445,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,014,408. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

