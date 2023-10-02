Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 397,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.55.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.