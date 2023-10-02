SL Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 718,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,268. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

