SL Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,481.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 844,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,237. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

