SL Advisors LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 4,734,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.