SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.0% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 98,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 6,054,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,615. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

