SL Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 6.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $36,598,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.72. 655,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

