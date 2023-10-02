Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 1,968,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,359. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

