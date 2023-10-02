Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,281. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.