Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. 5,914,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

