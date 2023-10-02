Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.96. 69,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,866. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $430.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.