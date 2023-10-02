Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Okta Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 2,204,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

