Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.
