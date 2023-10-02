Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRSF) to Sector Perform

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compagnie Financiere Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Compagnie Financiere Richemont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Compagnie Financiere Richemont

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of CFRSF stock remained flat at $0.65 on Monday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.