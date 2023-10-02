Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
