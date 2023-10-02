Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Kion Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
