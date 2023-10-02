Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.66. 718,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.