Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $148.70. 253,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,344. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.