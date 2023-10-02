742 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.06. 208,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,994. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day moving average of $455.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

