New Potomac Partners LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.