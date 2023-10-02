New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 883,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

