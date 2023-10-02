VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after buying an additional 104,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

