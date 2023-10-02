Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $139,795.68 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 608,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

