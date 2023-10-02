Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $139,795.68 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of VIAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 608,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million.
Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.