Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO David Mutryn Sells 3,886 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

