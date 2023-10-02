Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Sells 715 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.09), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,081.82).
Anglo American Stock Performance
LON:AAL traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,235 ($27.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,069. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,347.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.91, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,410.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
