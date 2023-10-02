Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Sells 715 Shares

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.09), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,081.82).

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,235 ($27.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,069. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,347.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.91, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,410.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.46).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.