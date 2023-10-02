Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Sells 715 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.09), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,081.82).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,235 ($27.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,069. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,347.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.91, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,410.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.46).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

