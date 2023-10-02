Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £802,482.45 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £802,482.45 ($979,951.70).
Investec Group Stock Performance
Shares of Investec Group stock traded down GBX 18.70 ($0.23) on Monday, reaching GBX 463 ($5.65). 2,004,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,259. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 546.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.57. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 357.40 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.79).
About Investec Group
