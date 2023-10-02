Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £802,482.45 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £802,482.45 ($979,951.70).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock traded down GBX 18.70 ($0.23) on Monday, reaching GBX 463 ($5.65). 2,004,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,259. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 546.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.57. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 357.40 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.79).

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.