Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.86. The stock had a trading volume of 979,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,880. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

