Keeler THomas Management LLC Purchases 5,584 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $70,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. 632,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

