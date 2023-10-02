U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.