iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,356,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,253,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,573,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.43. 22,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,034. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $792.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

