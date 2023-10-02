Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,089. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%.

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

