iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.08. 1,604,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $116.05 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

