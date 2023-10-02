Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.97. 252,904 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

