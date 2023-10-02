SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Trimmed by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $50.06. 2,918,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,271. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

